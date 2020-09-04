Shocking!!! Possibility of survivors found under the collapsed Beirut buildings after 30 days

It was over a month ago, but the Beirut rescue workers found possibility of residue of life’s under the rubbles. On Thursday, a pulse signal was detected under the collapsed building in the Lebanese capital, Beirut. After the devastating explosion, the onlookers hoping for a small miracle and the reports of signs of life had been raises their hope.

The explosion happened in 4th August and it killed almost 191 people and injured 6,000 others, including damaging thousands of homes. One of the biggest non-nuclear explosions was happened there. Nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate ignited at the port and it destroyed the beauty of the port also. Body heat in rubble was noted in thermal imaging while another device picked seven breaths on Friday morning local time.

A civil defense worker , Youssef Malah explained: -“Ninety-nine percent there isn’t anything, but even if there is less than one per cent hope, we should keep on looking,”