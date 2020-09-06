“7,000 years”old ‘Neolithic family’ grave unearthed while digging a compost pit ; Read more !!!

Russia ; A gardener in Russia, who was digging a compost pit with his son, unearthed the grave of a Neolithic ‘family’, which experts believe dates back 7,000 years.Alexey Agoshkov and his son Ivan, who hail from a village in the Russia’s Buryatia region, unearthed the remains of two adults and a child.The pictures of the find show the two adults lying on their sides with their legs bend while a child is between them.According to reports, one of the adults had a stone ring on the skull and some remnants of shell bracelets on the wrists. The remains of the other adult were photographed holding a bone needle holder in the left hand.

Local reports said that Alexey has experience is discovering remains and had previously searched and successfully unearthed World War II graves in Russia.Now, work is underway to determine the age, gender, and race of the three people that were unearthed by Alexey and his son. Furthermore, researchers will conduct tests to confirm if the three people were indeed a family of a man, woman, and child.