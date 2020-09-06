“Not that beautiful” ; Cop abuses minor girl over sexual harassment complaint !!!

Uttar Pradesh: A 16-year-old girl has been harassed by a police official in UP’s Kanpur when she went to the police station for registering a molestation complaint. The teenager told the reporters that the cop, instead of filing her complaint, said she is “not that beautiful that one would harass her”.

The affected minor girl started living with her maternal grandmother in Kanpur after her parents passed away. On June 15, a local goonda with his allies , entered into her house and molested her. She also stated that the goonda tore off her clothes after pouring liquor on her. She was rescued by locals, who rushed to her house when they heard her screams.

Later, she, in order to file a complaint, went to Kakadeo Police Station, where the police officer told her that she wasn’t beautiful enough to be sexually harassed. Kanpur Nagar Police have dismissed the allegations levelled against the police official, saying they are “untrue and baseless”. A case under sections 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused based on the girl’s complaint, police said. The two accused, identified as Sunny Bharadwaj and Praan Bharadwaj, were arrested and sent to jail.