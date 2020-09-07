All religious places including major temples re-open with restrictions

All the religious places including major temples will re-open today with strict restrictions. The religious places in Rajasthan including Ajmer Sharif Dargah, will reopen on Monday. The religious places are re-opening as per the ‘Unlock-4’ guidelines issued by the union government.

The state government has allowed religious places to reopen from September 7 and has asked them to adhere to social distancing and other COVID-19 guidelines under ‘Unlock-4’.Religious places were closed after the Centre imposed a nationwide lockdown in March to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Tripura Sundari temple in Banswara, the Dargah of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer, the Siddh Hanuman Mandir in Bharatpur, the Kaila Devi and Madan Mohan temples in Karauli and the Galiyakot Dargah are among the major religious places in the state that will reopen on Monday.

The Govind Dev and Moti Dungri Ganesh temples in Jaipur, the Nathdwara temple in Rajsamand, the Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar, the Karni Mata temple in Bikaner, the Salasar Balaji temple in Churu will remain closed.