New health startup to be launched by Madhuri Dixit’s husband!!!!!!!!

Mumbai: Madhuri Dixit has 30 years of experience in the film industry. Through her mesmerizing dance performance, Madhuri Dixit gained thousands of fans, while her husband has an equal career as a doctor. Now the couples Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Dr. Shriram Nene have turned their experiences into their entrepreneurial venture.

Their health tech startup set to launch soon, through strategic partners they are looking to raise funds. Dance with Madhuri, came about with the idea to teach dance in a fun and social way and create a global village for culture. Their new venture grew five times during lockdown. Within three months, they created the infrastructure online, outsourced everything with just three in-house employees. The choreography schools shut down as well as lockdown began. Madhuri Dixit hopes to offer certification courses through the school in the next five years.

Now the Cardiovascular surgeon in The US, Dr. Nene (Madhuri’s husband), has been working on a health tech startup in stealth mode and is now looking to launch it soon. “What we are trying to build is a holistic, personalized healthcare offering across media, tech, and smart services. What people need is a trusted source which is aligned to their health needs from cradle to grave”.