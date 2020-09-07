‘Winner Winner Chicken Dinner’!!! Can anything replace this…

Recently a popular game has been banned by the Indian government… Sure it was a distraction for all age groups from the lockdown…Well this ban is causing many controversies…

Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds commonly known as ‘PUBG’ is an online multiplayer battle royale game developed and published by the PUBG corporation, a supplementary of South Korean video game company Bluehole. Battlegrounds is one of the best-selling and most-played video games of all time. The game had sold over 70 million copies by 2020, with PUBG Mobile having been downloaded over 600 million times.

After the PUBG Mobile ban, many people are worried about their money, which they had invested in the game for buying skins, Royale Pass and more. PUBG Mobile has not provided any statement regarding this. But, most possibly players will have to raise a dispute regarding this on the respective app stores to get their money back.

Battlegrounds is a player versus player shooter game in which up to one hundred players fight in a battle royale. Players can choose to enter the match solo, duo, or with a small team of up to four people. The last person or team alive wins the match.

Each match starts with players parachuting from a plane onto one of the four maps, with areas of approximately 8 × 8 kilometres, 6 × 6 kilometres, and 4 × 4 kilometres in size. The plane’s flight path across the map varies with each round, requiring players to quickly determine the best time to eject and parachute to the ground. Players start with no gear beyond customized clothing selections which do not affect gameplay. Once they land, players can search buildings, and other sites to find weapons, vehicles, armor, and other equipment. These items are distributed throughout the map at the start of a match, with certain high-risk zones typically having better equipment. Killed players can be looted to acquire their items as well.

Every few minutes, the playable area of the map begins to shrink down towards a random location, with any player caught outside the safe area taking damage quickly, and eventually being eliminated if the safe zone is not entered in time; in game, the players see the boundary as a shimmering blue wall that contracts over time. This results in a more confined map, in turn increasing the chances of encounters. During the course of the match, random regions of the map are highlighted in red and bombed, posing a threat to players who remain in that area. In both cases, players are warned a few minutes before these events, giving them time to relocate to safety. A plane will fly over various parts of the playable map occasionally at random, or wherever a player uses a flare gun, and drop a loot package, containing items which are typically unobtainable during normal gameplay. These packages emit highly visible red smoke, drawing interested players near it and creating further confrontations. On average, a full round takes no more than 30 minutes.

When the game got released for Windows, it received rave reviews. Upon being released on mobile phones, it caught like wildfire. A recreation game has turned into an addiction. It is severely impacting the lives of the players and also resulting in various crimes. Yesterday, a boy killed himself due to PUBG mobile game addiction.

Now ‘nCore Games’ an Indian game developing company has announced that the company is working on a new multiplayer online smartphone game called FAU-G (Fearless And United: Guards). The upcoming game is expected to be the alternative to PUBG Mobile but the co-founder of nCOre Vishal Gondal says that FAU-G is not going to compete with PUBG Mobile. FAU-G is based on real scenarios faced by the Indian defence forces.