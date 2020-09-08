“Pakistan is a peace-loving country. But if war is imposed on us, we will win’:Claims Pakistan Army Chief

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has claimed that Pakistan will defeat India if there were a war between the two countries. General Qamar Javed Bajwa made this claim during a ceremony marking Defence Day and Martyrs’ Day at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

After Beijing made an audacious claim that India stood no chance of winning a war between the two countries if there were to be one, now Pakistan has warned India that it would win the fifth-generation or hybrid war.

“We are facing the challenge that has been imposed on us in the form of the fifth-generation or hybrid war. Its purpose is to discredit the country and its armed forces and spread chaos.We are well aware of this danger. We will surely succeed in winning this war with the cooperation of the nation,” Qamar Javed Bajwa said.

“I want to send a message to my nation and the world that Pakistan is a peace-loving country. But if war is imposed on us, we will befittingly response to every aggression.We are always ready to defeat nefarious intentions of the enemy,” he added.

“We want peace in the whole world and especially in our region. Pakistan’s key role in peace efforts in Afghanistan is a testament to that, but our neighbour India has, as always, taken an irresponsible stance,” Bajwa said.

He also accused that India has disturbed peace in the region by aborting special status given to Kashmir.

“India, by illegally abrogating the special status of illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir had once again threatened peace in the region. There is no doubt that Kashmir is a recognised dispute and Pakistan did not accept any unilateral decision in this regard”, he said.