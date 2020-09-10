Huge fire broke out at Beirut after one month of explosion!!!Picture Updates…

BEIRUT:- A huge fire broke out at the Port of Beirut which brings panic among the residents. The last month’s massive explosion had killed and injured thousands of people. The cause of the fire at the facility was not clear yet. That explosion was caused when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate detonated, triggering a shock wave explosion that blasted windows, doors, and walls miles away.

A column of black smoke billowed from the port at midday Thursday, with orange flames leaping from the ground. The fire is at a warehouse where oil and tires are placed in the duty-free zone at the port adding that fighting the blaze is ongoing and that army helicopters are taking part in the operation. The residents are still struggling to get over last month’s catastrophic explosion, which had made huge destruction there. It was the second fire at the port this week. On Tuesday, a small fire erupted, also created some panic, that was quickly extinguished.

Army helicopters were taking part in efforts to extinguish the fire. Marwan Abboud and authorities called on people to stay away from roads leading to the port to allow fire engines to move quickly. There were no immediate reports of injuries, but some residents drove out of the city, still traumatized by the Aug. 4 blast that killed about 190 people.

See images here: