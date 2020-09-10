“No escalatory steps”,China tried to capture an Indian territory at night!!!

New Delhi:-For avoiding night patrolling China’s People’s Liberation Army contacted Indian forces on 28 August through the local hotline and both sides talked about refraining from any escalatory action. But later that night, the PLA moved in over 1,000 troops to capture Indian territory on the southern bank of Pangong Tso.

Indian soldiers opposed the move of China to capture India’s perception of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Government sources also confirmed that the Indian Army had climbed up the dominating positions, and is face to face with Chinese soldiers. Speaking about China bringing in heavy artillery and even armoured columns, sources said India too has deployed a lot of equipment and soldiers.

“The Indian and Chinese commanders spoke about not taking any escalatory steps. The Chinese also mentioned that night patrolling should not be done. The moment the Chinese mentioned this, our ears went up, because Chinese words and actions don’t match,” a government source said about the Hotline conversation held on 28th August.