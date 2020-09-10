Security forces arrested two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in Kashmir; arms and ammunition recovered

The security forces has arrested two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists from Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The security forces had also recovered huge amount and arms and ammunition from the arrested terrorists.

“Acting upon a input, Kupwara Police and Army 47 RR established nakas at different locations in the district and intercepted a car Eon bearing registration no. JK05G-0872 near FCI Godown at Drugmullah, Kupwara and during the search Of car two persons affiliated to ( JEM ) jaish Mohammad terror outfit were arrested along with arms and ammunition”, said a statement issued by Jammu and Kashmir police.