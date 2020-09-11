Date of re-opening of private schools announced

The date of re-opening of private schools has been announced. Ministry of Education in Oman has announced this. The ministry has announced that all private and international schools in Oman will reopen in November .

“All private schools, including bilingual and community schools, as well as those following the international curriculum have already started online education, which will continue until November 1”, said Undersecretary of Ministry of Education, Dr. Abdullah Khamis Al Ambusaidi.

Private schools will have face-to face education as of November 2 when schools will reopen to students.