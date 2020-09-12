19-year old NEET aspirant commits suicide….

Tamil Nadu: A 19-year-old medical aspirant committed suicide because to the fear of upcoming NEET examination in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore.

NEET 2020 for admission to undergraduate medical courses is decided to be held on September 13 across 161 exam centres in India. The girl, a resident of East Venkatasamy Road, was preparing for NEET for the past few months and was found depressed. She was found hanging in her room by her mother.

The girl took the extreme step as she was scared of approaching the exam. The family has lodged a complaint with the police and an investigation is going on.

DMK MP Kanimozhi said, “Deeply painful that another student from Coimbatore has ended her life due to the pressure of NEET exams. Considering the COVID-19 situation, the Central Government must cancel NEET at least for this year.” He visited the victim’s house.