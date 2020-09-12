Royal birthday gift ; Being human , Children adopt “Bengal Tiger”!!!

Hyderabad: In a strange incident, a 12-year-old student came forward and adopted a tiger at Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) for a three-month period after churning out his entire birthday budget. Chinmay Siddharth Shah, a class 7 student, adopted a Royal Bengal Tiger named “Sankalp”. Chinmay came along with his father Siddharth Kantilal Shah to the curator’s office and gave away a cheque of Rs 25,000 to Deputy Curator A.Nagamani for the adoption process.Not only this, but five other children also handed over a cheque of Rs 5,000 each to adopt nocturnal animals and small birds.

As a result of youngsters coming forward for adoptions, Nagamani acknowledged the children for their gesture, love and affection towards the conservation of wildlife in the Zoo Park. In addition, she urged the citizens to take a leaf from students and follow suit.Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the zoo has also suffered a loss in excess of Rs 6 crore as the entry of visitors are banned since March 22. The pandemic has already severely-affected the city of Hyderabad as Telangana also contributes to the nationwide spike.