Shocking!!! NEET aspirant from Tamil Nadu committed suicide!!! Read more …

Chennai: A day before the NEET exam, another suicide was reported, this time an aspirant from Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu. This was the second incident on Saturday, a 20-year-old M.Adithya died by suicide by hanging himself at his house, when his parents were not at home. When his parents returned home, they found the house was locked from inside. When they peeped through the window, they found their son’s body hanging from the ceiling. NEET exam was scheduled for Sunday. The fear of failing to clear the test and disappointing his parents led Adithya to commit suicide. Adithya’s father is a dealer in old ‘condemned’ vehicles.

Earlier, a 19-year-old Jothi Sri Durga died by suicide out of fear over the outcome of the test and letting down her parents. Durga hanged herself at her home in Madurai in the early morning hours of Saturday. Her parents found her dead in her room on Saturday morning. Her father Murugasundaram is a sub-inspector of police. Following the suicide of Durga, DMK president M.K.Stalin expressed ‘shock’ over the death. The ruthless face of NEET scares every student. Right from the death of Anitha to Jothi Sri Durga, NEET has proved how stressful is it.