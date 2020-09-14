“Underground tunnels to send terrorists to India” ; Pakistan’s secret policy exposes !!!

Jammu ; The chief of J&K Police said that Pakistan is using cross-border underground tunnels to send terrorists to India, and drones to drop weapons to the infiltrators.However, DGP Dilbag Singh said that the security forces have the situation under control with anti-tunnelling operations being conducted in full force.

“Digging of tunnels beneath the IB is part of the nefarious designs of Pakistan to facilitate infiltration of terrorists into this side to step up terrorism,” Singh told the reporters.The comments were made after security forces found a 170-metre tunnel at Galar village along the IB. The tunnel was 20-25 feet deep. It was found by the BSF team near the border-fencing on August 28.

“I saw this huge tunnel which is almost similar to the one detected in Chanyari in 2013-14. After the Nagrota encounter, we had received specific inputs that aggression had taken place through a tunnel and was searching for it,.”The investigation is on but the ground indicators suggest that the tunnel was used by Pakistan in the past to push infiltrators,” the DGP said.He added that BSF and police personnel are searching for more tunnels.