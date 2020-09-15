“Bear’s Surprise Visit” ; Man napping by poolside gets a “Scary Wake-up Call”…See Video !!!

Greenfield ; A man taking a nap by his pool received a shocking surprise when he was poked awake by a bear. Matt Bete was sleeping in a chair by the pool Saturday when a bear wandered through the gate, which had been left open.The bear gently nudged Bete’s foot with its paw, then ran off as the man sat up.

The stealthy bear made a walk to the swimming pool, taking a leisurely drink of water, while Bete slept peacefully.Then the bear turned around and spotted Bete.

The bear then padded over to Bete, cautiously sniffing the sleeping man’s foot, before reaching out a paw and gently patting it. The touch woke up Bete with a start and his sudden movement scared the bear off.The whole incident including his try to take a picture of the fleeing bear -was caught on Bete’s home security camera.