Liverpool ; A 38-year-old woman celebrated the first anniversary of her marriage with her husband who happens to be a tree. Kate Cunningham ‘tied the knot’ with a tree, which she has named ‘Elder’, in a support to raise awareness about a campaign opposing the construction of a new bypass road. Kate, a mother of two, says marrying Elder was the best decision of her life and has no plans of divorcing her partner.“As much as it’s about this campaign, I’m thinking about the destruction all across the world. This world is quite beautiful and it can’t all be doom and gloom,” said Kate.

On the day of her anniversary, she left her family at home and celebrated her union with some of her friends and elderflower chambers at Litherland Rimrose Valley Park.Her boyfriend and children stayed at home. She admits that her 15-year-old son is “a little embarrassed” by this whole situation.”It’s something which has made me feel a bit more confident about myself. I don’t care about what anyone else says. Marrying the tree has given me a new purpose,” Kate said.

Kate is a former teaching assistant and she said that she visits the park to see the elder tree five times a week sometimes.She has also started an event which is named as annual ‘Marry A Tree Day’ and has encouraged more people to tie knots with tree and shrubs.