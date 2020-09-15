“Would you say the same if your daughter was drugged and molested?”; Kangana Hits on Jaya Bachchan !!!

New Delhi: Veteran actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan in Rajya Sabha today said that a few people are trying to defame the film industry and the government must provide protection against it.

Kangana Ranaut retorted it with a hard-hitting tweet.“Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenager, would you say the same thing if Abhishek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also”

“It is a shame ‘jis thali mein khate hai usi me chhed karte hai’, galat baat hai. I need the protection, this industry needs protection and support of the government”, Jaya Bachchan said during the second day of the Monsoon session in Parliament.

#WeStayUnited4SSR Does senior Bachchan smokes???

Ms Jaya Bachchan is lecturing & defending the gutter industry ppl but DID SHE tell Sanjay Raut NOT to use language like HK #JayaBachchan#WeStayUnited4SSR pic.twitter.com/VQlDpXeprB — Subramanian Swamy FC ?? (@swamyfc39) September 15, 2020

Jaya Bachchan, without taking any names, verbally attacked BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan for his drugs conspiracy remark in the Lok Sabha on Monday. She also gave a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the alleged attempt to defame the film industry.

As and when I get time to meet authorities I will share the detailed list of reforms I have prepared for labourers in the film industry across India so that young leading Indians can fight for similar reforms for their underprivileged friends in their own respective fields. https://t.co/kqKLANY09E — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 15, 2020

Ravi Kishan had on Monday said that drug conspiracy is a big issue and has affected Bollywood, urging the government to take strict measures against the culprits. He even said that drugs come to India via China and Pakistan, as part of a larger conspiracy to target the youth of our country.The drugs conspiracy has once again become the talking point in Bollywood after Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik and several other names emerged in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.