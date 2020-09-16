100-200 ‘ Warning shots’ fired by India and China at Pangong….

New Delhi: Indian and Chinese soldiers fired around 100-200 rounds of “warning shots” on the North Bank of Pangong Lake in early September. The incident took place when Indian soldiers made key moves to establish a post overlooking Chinese soldiers.

The confrontation also took place days before External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi met in Moscow on September 10 and agreed to defuse tensions at the LAC in Ladakh. Both sides put out a joint statement on a five-point plan to “continue their dialogue, quickly disengage, maintain proper distance, ease tensions and work towards new confidence-building measures”.

In an incident last week, China tried to approach Indian positions on the South Bank of Ladakh’s Pangong Lake and fired shots in the air. Chinese soldiers armed with spears and rifles allegedly tried to force a medieval-style fight similar to the June 14 clash at Galwan Valley, in which 20 Indian soldiers died for the country. In the confrontation, shots were fired for the first time along the LAC in 45 years. Both sides accused each other of firing in the air.

Also Read: Want to know what religious teachers do in the army??? Read more!!!

Indian troops recently gained tactical advantage by occupying heights in the region, thwarting Chinese attempts to unilaterally alter the LAC. Sources say the Indian Army continues to hold ground after many provocations by the Chinese army in their attempt to move in on these heights.Sources say India currently occupies the heights near Finger 3-4 at Pangong.