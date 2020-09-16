“927 Crore per annum” ; Barcelona captain Edges Out Cristiano Ronaldo As World’s Highest-paid Footballer !!!

Barcelona ; The Football Superstar sent waves through world football last month when he told the club he has spent his entire career at he wanted to leave after a trophyless campaign in 2019-20.Messi believed he could use a passage in his contract to leave for free, but Barca and LaLiga disputed that claim and insisted his deal could only be terminated should his €700m release clause be paid.

Amid frustration with the Camp Nou board, Messi performed a U-turn and elected to stay with the embattled LaLiga giants for at least the 2020-21 campaign.He does so as the highest-paid footballer in the world after earning $126million in salary and endorsements over the past 12 months.

His long-time opponent Ronaldo is second on the list with earnings of $117m. Paris Saint-Germain stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are third and fourth respectively, with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah in fifth place..When it comes to measuring the greatest players in the world’s most beautiful game, the focus inevitably turns to a pair of rivals with household names and exclusive claims to being the only team-sport athletes to earn $1 billion during their careers.