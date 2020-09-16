Boat Capsized in Chambal River ; Four people killed !!!

Jaipur: Four people have been killed after a boat carrying more than 50 passengers capsized in Chambal river in Rajasthan. 10 people are missing as per the reports.A relief and rescue operation is underway. The passengers were crossing Chambal river to reach ‘Kamleshwar Dham’, a famous temple where the incident took place.

Read More ; “Alert” ; ISIS presence in 11 states including Kerala!!!

According to the district administration, four people have died after the boat capsized in the Chambal river. People from the Kota side were crossing the Chambal river towards Bundi district in Rajasthan when the boat capsized.A large number of women were among the passengers when the incident took place.Awaiting more details.