“For Sale” ; “Thinnest House” in London for under Rs 9 crore…See pics here !!!

Most people dream of having big houses! All of us have definitely fantasised about having a castle-like home, right?A property that has gone up for sale in London is special than the rest because of its ultra sleekness.At just 5-feet and 5-inches wide,the house, thought to be the narrowest in London, is up for sale for almost £1 million (Rs 9.5 crore).

Its width may not be so appealing but it offers impressive swish interiors with an Aga in the kitchen, a parquet floor, an art deco bathroom, and patterned wallpaper. The house has two bedrooms, a dining room, a bathroom, and also a terrace.

The apartment is located between a private clinic and a hair salon in Shepherd’s Bush.It’s currently on the market for a sale price of $1.3 million. Interestingly, the price is almost double of what it sold for 11 years ago.Earlier in September, a studio flat that was listed for a whopping £125,000 (Rs 1.22 crore) left netizens baffled with its placement of a bed. The property is located in Worthing, West Sussex.

The listing boasted of “built-in bed over the stairs”. A photograph of the unique design of the flat went viral on Twitter for a bizarre reason. The bed was not placed on the floor or in a separate room. It was elevated over the staircase. This means that if you roll over while sleeping, you will fall down straight down the staircase.