Life Mission Project: Sports Minister’s Son gets Notice from Enforcement, KT Jaleel & Bineesh Kodiyeri under the Lens!!!

Thiruvananthapuram: Minister EP Jayarajan’s son Jayson Jayarajan issued a notice to appear for enforcement questioning on allegations that he took a commission from Swapna Suresh as part of the Life Mission project. Enforcement will soon interrogate Minister KT Jaleel and Bineesh Kodiyeri.

Earlier, the BJP and Congress had stated that Jayson Jayarajan, son of minister EP Jayarajan, had taken a commission of Rs 1 crore from Swapna Suresh, the accused in the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case, as part of the Life Mission project. Following this, the enforcement decided to question Jayson Jayarajan. The ED is investigating whether Jaison was involved in any way in the Life Mission project.

Read More ; “Offered me ‘2 min roles & item numbers’ after sleeping with the Hero”; Kangana reacts to Thali comment from Jaya Bachchan

Meanwhile, the jail authorities handed over the medical report of Swapna Suresh, the accused in the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case, to the NIA court. The report was handed over after the Swapna was sought in NIA custody. Meanwhile, the NIA has started questioning the accused in custody.