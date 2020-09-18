A man in Munnar killed a leopard after waiting for a year and a half!!! Know why…..

Munnar:- The ‘Pulimurukan’ of Munnar, who had been waiting for a year and a half to kill a tiger who killed his beloved cow. Kumar (34) of Kannimala Estate Lower Division, Munnar Kannan Devan Company was arrested. A 4-year-old tiger was found dead in a trap in the lower division of Kannimala Estate.

The story of the revenge that awaited for a year and a half came out during the investigation conducted by the forest rangers in this regard. Kumar’s dairy cow was attacked and killed by a tiger a year and a half ago. Kumar’s only source of income was this domesticated cow. The tiger killed the cow which was grazing in the field in broad daylight. Neighbors said Kumar had then told them that he would catch the leopard and seek revenge. The leopard was trapped the last day after waiting for a trap a year and a half ago. Kumar stabbed the leopard alive with a knife. The murder came to light when the neighbors told the forest rangers the story of Kumar’s hatred.