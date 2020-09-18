Indore:- Infant’s body left in the mortuary for 5 days!!! Read more…

Indore: An infant baby boy’s body left unattended in MY Hospital’s mortuary is still under investigation, another case of negligence with an infant’s body. It was found that it had been kept in the freezer of the mortuary for five days. The body was kept in the freezer on September 12 but its post mortem was done only after five days as the staff had forgotten about the body once it was put in the freezer. The casualty staff claimed that they had informed about the infant’s death to police twice but no one came to get the postmortem done.

The baby was found abandoned in Alirajpur and was admitted to the hospital. The infant was under treatment for more than two months. He succumbed during treatment on September 11 and the death was informed on September 12. While the police claim that the hospital didn’t inform police about the infant’s death.

Read also:- Blasphemy:- 13-year-old boy sentenced to 10 years of prison in Nigeria!!!!