Part of building collapses in liquid nitrogen tank blast…..

MUMBAI: A 30-year-old woman was injured after a part of a building collapsed due to the impact of a blast in liquid nitrogen tank kept in a lab. The incident took place around 9 am in ‘Century’ building at Worli in Central Mumbai.

The tank, had capacity to store 250 liters of liquid nitrogen, suddenly exploded in the lab housed in the building. Due to the blast, a portion of the structure collapsed and injured the woman. The woman sustained injuries on her left leg and head, but declined to visit hospital, saying the wounds were minor in nature.

Fire brigade and police personnel rushed to the spot, where the debris removal work was underway, he added. The cause of the blast was not yet known, the official said.