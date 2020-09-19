“I was Tutored To Deny Drug Use”; Rhea Chakraborty Admits To Drug Consumption At NCB

Mumbai ; In another big confession , Rhea Chakraborty admitted that she had been ‘tutored’ lines by her team which included her denial of taking drugs. Sources said, that Rhea cracked at the 55th question, and also revealed some big names of fellow actors who are a part of the Bollywood drug cartel.

Earlier, NCB had confirmed that the names of Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh had surfaced in the probe linked to the Rhea Chakraborty- Sushant Singh Rajput case. Another celebrity who has been named is Simone Khambatta, a fashion designer-YouTuber.

Meanwhile, Rhea continues to remain in judicial custody till September 22 and is lodged at the Byculla jail for her illegal involvement in a drug cartel. Her brother Showik, SSR’s staff Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant had also been arrested, and many of Showik’s friends have been confined. The NCB is reaching closer to the ‘big fish’ as they compiled a list of top names from the people it detained and interrogated.