Leopard cub goes missing from zoo

A leopard cub has gone missing from its cage. The incident is reported from Burdwan in West Bengal. As per reports, the leopard cub has gone missing from Ramna Bagan Zoological park in East Burdwan on Saturday.

The incident came in to light as the zoo staff went to clean the cage and found the cub missing. An investigation has been start in the incident.

But officials also did not rule out the chance of mother killing the cub. As per wildlife experts, the mother may have eaten the cub as it is common in wild. The mother can know whether the cub cam survive or not. If the cub is weak then they abandon it or kill it.

The officials had asked to send scat samples of the mother leopard for tests.