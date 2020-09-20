Mahindra group Chairman gifts a tractor to Bihar farmer… Read more…

Bihar:- The man who single-handedly digs up a 3 km-long tunnel in 30 years has won a reward of recognition from Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra. Impressed by the herculean effort taken by Laungi Bhuyian, a farmer from Gaya district in Bihar, Mahindra has decided to let him use a Mahindra tractor for him to use for agriculture.

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to lend a helping hand to the farmer. Replying to a message seeking help for the farmer, Anand Mahindra wrote, “As you know, I had tweeted that I think his canal is as impressive a monument as the Taj or the Pyramids. We at @MahindraRise would consider it an honor to have him use our tractor.”

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 19, 2020

Bhuyian recently attracted a lot of attention for completing the 3-km-long canal to take rainwater coming down from nearby hills to fields of his village, Kothilawa in Lahthua area of Gaya. The main means of livelihood for the people here are farming and animal husbandry.