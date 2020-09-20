‘Who will be Team India’s future captain?’: Sunil Gavaskar has the answer

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar has named name of the player who can lead the ‘Team India’ in future. The veteran Indian player has named K.L.Rahul, the captain of Kings XI Punjab.

“There is a great chance for KL Rahul to show that he can score runs when given the responsibility. Secondly, he can show that he is capable of captaining a side and how he moulds his team and extracts effort. If he does that well he can even go on to become the vice-captain of the Indian team,” Gavaskar said on Sports Tak.

“There are still players in the Indian team like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ajinkya Rahane. But going forward, he can be an option for the selection committee and can also become India’s future captain. So, this can be a huge tournament for KL Rahul as a skipper,” added Gavaskar.