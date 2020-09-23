China conducted multiple cyber-attacks against Indian Satellites!!!

New Delhi: A US-based China Aerospace Studies Institute report has claimed that China attacked Indian satellite communications in 2017 among other counter-space activities. According to the report, China carried out multiple cyber attacks even as the Indian Space Research Organisation maintains that its systems have not been compromised so far. China has multiple other counter-space technologies, including ascent kinetic-kill vehicles (anti-satellite missiles), co-orbital satellites, directed-energy weapons, jammers, and cyber capabilities, that are intended to threaten adversary space systems from ground to geosynchronous orbit (SEO).

One of the biggest weaknesses ubiquitous to all satellite systems is the use of long-range telemetry for communication with base stations. Uplinks and downlinks are quite often transmitted through open telecom security protocols that can be compromised. We have to concede that there are no absolute air gaps in cybersecurity and as more private companies navigate into the industry, it would be an onerous task for them to invest in active defense. China has capabilities to mount sophisticated cyber-attacks directed at ground stations with the intent of either corrupting or hijacking the systems used to control spacecraft/satellite. ISRO hasn’t been able to pinpoint sources of cyber-attacks over the years.