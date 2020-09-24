Funny!!! A student stages kidnapping during the online class!!!! Watch the video…

The schools and offices have mostly shifted to online classes and meetings due to the coronavirus pandemic. With the ‘old normal’, classes could be bunked for seemingly valid reasons like traffic, bad weather, vehicle issues, or even pain in the foot. No one would come to question it. But, if you have a proper internet connection and a device to connect cutting classes have become more difficult.

A teacher is engrossed in his topic when a female student starts giggling. Two masked intruders have entered the room of another student and are “kidnapping” him, grabbing and taking him out of the room. The teacher must have a delay as he took a couple of seconds to respond.“Did you guys just see Tyler get kidnapped?” he asks almost nonchalantly. Later he adds, “Do we need to call the police.” It’s not clear whether the other students knew of this “kidnapping” plan in advance but they are seen giggling throughout the ordeal, clearly not worried about any imminent threat toward their classmates. Twitter has a lot of reactions. For some, it was a deja-vu.The video entitled “They staged a kidnapping to get him out of lectures. This is real friendship goals”.