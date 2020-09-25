“No Wonder Why Ranveer Singh is High” ; Hubby Gets Badly Trolled After Deepika’s Drug Involvement Case!!!

Social media has become a platform for trollers to mercilessly troll them and pour whatever filth they feel like. Recently, Deepika’s name had emerged in the ongoing drug case which had begun with actor, Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, netizens couldn’t stop venting out their anger.And the latest to fall prey to these unabashed trolling is actor, Ranveer Singh after his wife, Deepika Padukone’s name appeared in Bollywood drug nexus.

Ranveer Singh's Dress Designer is none other than Deepika Padukone. She designs it after taking hash and forces him to wear in public. pic.twitter.com/xWshO4dhBb — Desi Engineer (@engihumor_) September 22, 2020

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has issued summons to Deepika on September 23, 2020 and she is expected to appear before the NCB on September 25, 2020. However, her husband, Ranveer Singh is being massively trolled on social media. From memes to mean posts, Ranveer is now bearing the wrath of netizens. While some pointed out that the actor will get plenty of clothes if Deepika is proved guilty, some pointed why Ranveer is always high.