“Superstar Mohanlal”Sharing His Farming Talents ; See More Here!!

Kochi ; South Indian Superstar Mohanlal is really a man of multi talents. While his superlative talents in acting is proved the actor also shows his farming skills amid the lockdown.Mohanlal has been engaging in farming activities and and shared it through twitter.

Mohanlal, who said to be a part time farmer, is seen practicing organic planting. Dressed in traditional attire the actor looked extremely passionate and dedicated while engaging in farming. Mohanlal took to Twitter to post a few pictures wherein he is seen practicing organic cultivation. The pictures shared by Mohanlal have gone viral within seconds of being available online. The legend’s farming work has left his fans in complete amaze.

Propagating the produce and use of organic foods and veggies, Mohanlal wrote, “Organic Farming at my Home #organicfarming #organic (sic).”

Monhanlal has Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham to realease soon. The film set in the 16th century depicts the battle tales of Kunjali Marakkar IV who led the first ever naval defence.The work for Drishyam 2 has finally announced. Mohanlal will join the film’s unit in Kochi where the shooting is to take place. The team will reach Thodupuzha after concluding a two week schedule in Kochi.