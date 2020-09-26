“Kids should not remember MS Dhoni” ; Ajay Jadeja

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja has criticized Dhoni’s performance in the ongoing IPL 2020. Jadeja, who has been a part of India’s World Cup squad, stated that the new generation would not remember the vintage Dhoni, who was one of the most successful India skippers and a prolific batsman.Jadeja was critical of Dhoni’s batting position while hunting down big totals. He also said that no one has won fighting from behind and the CSK skipper should promote him up to strengthen the run-chase.

“Dhoni has retired from Indian cricket team duty but is still leading CSK. Those kids who have started watching cricket now, would remember the Dhoni they are seeing on the screens, contrary to the great cricketer they were being told about before which is the sad part. I am not happy with MS Dhoni’s batting position. No war is won while fighting from behind. There’s a saying in the Army that a war concludes when the General steps out,” Jadeja said.

After snatching the tournament-opener against Mumbai Indians, it’s been a downfall for MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. CSK are currently poised at the fifth spot after two consecutive defeats against Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.While chasing against RR and DC, the Chennai batsmen failed to stitch a match-winning partnership in the middle. Succumbing to the required run rate, CSK fizzled out on both the occasions, revealing many flaws of their batting unit.

Skipper Dhoni was also criticized for his demotion in the batting order.According to many former cricketers and fans, the CSK captain should’ve come up the batting order when his team was going through a crunch situation. Former India opener Virender Sehwag even went on to say that India will have bullet trains but he will still not bat at No 4. Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra also felt Dhoni was still in doubt of his batting abilities after bracing cricket post a long gap.