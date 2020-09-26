Krishna Janmabhumi:- A suit has been filed against the Mathura mosque!!! Read more

Mathura:-Hindu deity Lord Shrikrishna Virajman has been filed a suit in Mathura court, seeking ownership over the entire 13.37 acres of Krishna Janmabhumi land and removal of Shahi Idgah Masjid, which is situated adjacent to the Krishna temple. Ram Lalla Virajman filed a civil suit in 1989 led to the ownership of the disputed Ayodhya land in 2019.

The suit reads: “He is minor. He is a juristic person. He can sue and be sued through shebait and in his absence through next friend. It can own, acquire, and possess the property. It has every right to protect its property and to recover its lost property through shebait and in absence of shebait through next friend by availing an appropriate remedy in Court of law.” Alleging that the Masjid Trust Idgah, with the help of some Muslims, put superstructure and encroached upon the land of Katra Keshav Dev belonging to Shree Krishna Janmasthan Trust and the deity and added that “it is there without any authority”. “The committee of Management of Trust Masjid Idgah entered into an illegal compromise on October 12, 1968, with the Society Shree Krishna Janamasthan Seva Sangh and both have played fraud upon the court, the plaintiff Deities and devotees with a view to capture and grab the property in question,” reads the suit.

“Hindu Law prevalent in India from thousands of years, it is well recognized that the property once vested in the deity shall continue to be the deities property and property vested in the deity is never destroyed or lost and it can be regained and re-established whenever it is freed, found or recovered from the clutches of invaders, ultras or hoodlums,” it further states.