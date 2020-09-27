13 killed as bus catches fire

At least 13 people have been killed and many others were injured as a bus caught fire. Five of the injured is in critical condition.

The bus going to Karachi from Hyderabad caught fire and overturned near Nooriabad area. As per authorities, the over-speeding bus skidded off the road and burst into flames.

“The accident took place after the bus travelled some 60 kilometers from Hyderabad and the vehicle has been totally destroyed in the accident. They were 22 passengers in the bus when it overturned and caught fire… many of them were trapped inside and got burnt. Others who escaped or have been rescued also suffered injuries,” additional IG Motorway Police Dr Aftab Pathan told the media.