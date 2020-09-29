Drug probe:- NCB completed scrutinizing mobile data of the actresses; no evidence found!!!

After the actresses denied having consumed drugs, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials are currently relying on technical evidence as far as investigations into allegations against Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan are concerned. The actresses can be questioned again, but only if any strong evidence comes to light during the investigation. The agency has recorded statements of Padukone, Kapoor, and Khan in the drugs probe linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus.

An NCB official said, “When we asked Padukone about her chats with her manager Karishma Prakash, she denied having been involved in the consumption of drugs, and said that she was referring to cigarettes. Khan, too, refused having consumed contraband. When we enquired Kapoor about her CBD Oil (cannabidiol) WhatsApp chat, she said it was for external use. Legally, preparations made from extract or tincture of Indian hemp, except those which are only for external use, are covered as per the provisions of the NDPS Act.” He said the agency is analyzing the mobile phone data of the actors. “As of now, we are relying on technical evidence. No seizure has been made. No links of these actresses with any peddler have surfaced so far. Their statements will be presented before the court later,” the official said.