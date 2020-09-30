“Breaking News” ; Unlock 5- Multiplexes To Be Open With up to 50% Capacity From Oct 15,Read Guidelines Here…

New Delhi; The Central government issued Unlock 0.5 guidelines with an updated set of relaxations and allowed cinemas/ theatres/ multiplexes to open with up to 50% of seating capacity on Wednesday. The Ministry of Health Affairs in its guidelines also said that swimming pools will be permitted to reopen but only for training purposes of sportspersons. Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports will issue a standard operating procedure (SOP) regarding that.

Ever since the country went into a complete lockdown late March this year as a precautionary measure against the rising spread of coronavirus (Covid-19), the Centre has announced significant relaxations in phases. Though there has been a hike in Covid-19 cases India, the government had assured that there would be more relaxations. Apparently, this is the fifth time that the Centre is issuing unlock guidelines to allow economic activities in the country. The Unlock 5 guidelines will come into effect from October 1 as the unlock 4 ends on September 30.

As per the guidelines, the cinema halls are allowed to reopen from October 15. The Centre has allowed the state/UT governments to take a decision on reopening schools and coaching institutions in a graded manner after October 15.

Regulation of gatherings

Social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political functions and other congregations have already been permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, outside Containment Zones only. Now State/ UT Governments have been given the flexibility to permit such gatherings beyond the limit of 100 persons, outside Containment Zones, after 15th October 2020, which will be subject to the following conditions:

In closed spaces, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons. Wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitizer will be mandatory.

In open spaces, keeping the size of the ground/ space in the view, and with strict observance of social distancing, the mandatory wearing of face masks, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer.

To ensure that such gatherings do not spread Covid-19, State/ UT Governments will issue detailed guidelines to regulate such gathering and strictly enforce the same. Vulnerable persons, that is persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, are advised to stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.