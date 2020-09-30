Mathura Court refuses to admit Krishna Janmabhoomi plea!!!

New Delhi: The Madurai court today refused to admit plea to remove the mosque adjacent to Krishna Janmabhoomi. So the petitioners have decided to move the Allahabad High Court. The court cited the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 which had exempted litigation on ownership over disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid litigation but barred any other court from entertaining litigation that would alter the status quo of a religious place as existed in 1947. The Krishna Janmabhoomi plea comes after a petition was

Shri Krishna Virajaman and seven others had filed a claim in the court of Civil Judge Senior Division Chhaya Sharma on behalf of child deity Bhagwan Shrikrishna Virajman demanding ownership of 13.37 acres of land of Shri Krishna’s birthplace and removal of the royal Idgah mosque. Hindutva organizations have set their eyes on Krishna Janmabhoomi after the Ram Jabnabhoomi dispute in Ayodhya settled. Former BJP MP and founder of Bajrang Dal, Vinay Katiyar, had welcomed the civil suit saying a massive movement like the one for Ayodhya should be built to ‘liberate’ the Krishna Janambhoomi.