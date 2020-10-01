IPL 2020:- KKR Vs RR; Kolkata defeated Rajasthan by 37 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs. Jofra Archer was dismissed by Varun Chakravarthy. Sunil Narine dismissed Shreyas Gopal. Varun Chakravarthy cleaned up the hero of the previous game Rahul Tewatia. Kamlesh Nagarkoti got rid of Robin Uthappa and Riyan Parag at the same over. Mavi had dismissed the in-form Sanju Samson and the dangerous Jos Buttler. Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith was dismissed by Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Pat Cummins early on in a 175-run chase. Eoin Morgan took Kolkata Knight Riders to 174/6 in 20 overs.Morgan remained unbeaten on 34. Andre Russell smashed three sixes, but sliced it to Jaydev Unadkat at deep backward point and was dismissed for 24. It was Ankit Rajpoot who got the big man. Dinesh Karthik did not get going and edged one to Jos Buttler behind the stumps in Jofra Archer’s over. Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana earlier built a good partnership but were dismissed in quick succession. RR captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bowl against Dinesh Karthik’s KKR.