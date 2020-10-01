Lots of Pyaar from a little afar’; Shah Rukh Khan retweeted Sachin’s post

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was mighty impressed with his team’s victory over Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2020. The Bollywood superstar was in the VIP box at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and witnessed his team register their 2nd win in a row. He was seen cheering for the team with his son Aryan, wife Gauri, and later took to social media to send his love to the boys in purple after they beat RR by 37 runs. He even retweeted Sachin Tendulkar’s congratulatory post after KKR’s win. “Now anything I would say about @KKRiders & the boys will mean nothing. The great man has spoken. Just so happy to see all in the team propping up the youngsters & making it count. Love you boys ‘lots of pyaar from a little afar’,” Shah Rukh Khan tweeted.

Now anything I would say about @KKRiders & the boys will mean nothing. The great man has spoken. Just so happy to see all in the team propping up the youngsters & making it count. Love you boys ‘lots of pyaar from a little afar’ https://t.co/T8irMiHJi8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 30, 2020

Tendulkar in his post singled out Shubmann Gill, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Royals all-rounder Tom Curran for their top performances in the match. “Important knock by @RealShubmanGill who played some good shots. @Russell12A’s brief cameo & good finish by @Eoin16 got @KKRiders to a decent score. Terrific bowling performance as well. Bowling changes were spot on & the team balance looked good, & a fantastic catch by the athletic Nagarkoti. @TC59’s 54 towards the end got @rajasthanroyals to a respectable total,” Tendulkar tweeted.