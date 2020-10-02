IPL 2020:- SRH won the match against CSK by 7 runs

Chennai Super Kings suffer third defeat in IPL Chasing a target of 165, Chennai Super Kings were bowled out for 157 for five in 20 overs. Sunrisers won by 7 runs. This is Hyderabad’s second win of the season against Chennai Super Kings. MS Dhoni holds the key for Chennai Super Kings, who have lost five wickets after being handed a target of 165 by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

SRH won the toss and opted to bat in the 14th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. Priyam Garg was the highest run-scorer for SRH, scoring 51 runs off 26 deliveries in an innings comprising of six boundaries and a six. Garg stitched a fine partnership with all-rounder Abhishek Sharma (31) to help the side post a strong total, following cheap dismissals for the likes of Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Kane Williamson. Pacer Deepak Chahar was the pick of the bowlers for CSK accounting for two wickets while conceding 31 runs