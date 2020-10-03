A leopard attacked a student while attending online class!!!

Gujarat:- A 19-year-old college student along with another classmate was on a hillock to get Internet coverage to attend online classes at South Gujarat, was attacked by a leopard. Govind Gamit is a first-year commerce student in Government Arts and Commerce College at Songadh taluka, used to go to the hillock, a five-minute walk from his village, every day to attend classes. Govind and his friend Bhavin Gamit were listening to an online lecture when the leopard crept up. As the leopard caught hold of Govind’s left arm and clawed him on his legs, Bhavin ran to the village for help. When the villagers came out shouting, the leopard escaped in nearby bushes.

“I had seven stitches on my left hand. Bhavin and I were shocked at first when we saw a leopard. While I told Bhavin to run to the village to inform others, I stood there facing the leopard thinking that if I also turn my back to it, it would jump on me and kill me. When the animal caught hold of my left hand, I struggled and somehow managed to relieve myself. I was bleeding profusely. The villagers came on time and I was saved,” Govind said. There is poor network coverage in their area which is why people go to the nearby hillock to get network on their mobile. This is the first leopard attack in our village.