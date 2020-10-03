A pensioner fined Rs. 4.7 lakh for violating COVID-19 rule

A 79-year-old man has been given a fine of Rs. 4.7 lakh, after going to the pub when he was supposed to be in self-isolation. Henry McCarthy was caught drinking a pint instead of completing his 14-day isolation period after arriving in Guernsey from the UK mainland. When police went to check on him they found his garage open with no car inside. Mr. McCarthy’s vehicle was found in the car park at Crabby Jack’s, at Vazon Bay, later that afternoon.

He was in the bar area with a partially full pint glass in front of him, Mr. McCarthy said he had been there for about an hour. When the police told him that he should be at home isolating, Mr. McCarthy claimed he technically was isolated because he was alone at the pub. The defendant, a resident of Castel, in Guernsey, eventually admitted to breaching coronavirus regulations and was fined £5,000 by Guernsey Magistrates’ Court. His defense, Phoebe Cobb, said the defendant had wrongly believed he was not putting anyone at risk by going for a drink because he was on his own.