IPL 2020:- ACU started investigation on the ‘corrupt approach’ reported by IPL player

An IPL cricket player has “reported a corrupt approach”, putting BCCI’s anti-corruption unit (ACU) on a high alert. The 13th edition of the IPL is being held in the UAE in a bio-secure environment and has significantly decreased the chance for persons with dubious credentials approaching the player directly. The threat though still remains by and large due to the online network of corruptors.

As per anti-corruption protocols, the name of the player or franchise is not revealed for confidentiality purposes. With players and support staff staying in a bio-bubble, unlike other years, the ACU is concentrating more on the possible online corrupt approaches. Most of the players, especially the younger ones are mostly on social media platforms like Instagram and twitter where unknown people masquerading as fans try to befriend them. A senior BCCI official said all the players whether overseas or Indian international, uncapped domestic players have all attended multiple anti-corruption classes. The BCCI has tied up with UK-based company Sportradar, which will offer its “integrity services” to prevent betting and other corrupt practices during the upcoming IPL through its Fraud Detection Services (FDS).