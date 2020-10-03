‘No Time To Die’ release date announced

The release date of the Hollywood film ‘No Time to Die’ has once again pushed. The makers of the film has announced the new release date.

The film which is the latest in the James Bond series will be released on April 2021 only. The release of the film has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The makers of the film, MGM, Universal and Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced they were delaying the release until November 12, with a US launch on November 25. The movie had been initially set for a London premiere on March 31, 2020 .



‘No Time to Die’ is the the 25th instalment of the fictional British spy saga. The film is expected to be actor Daniel Craig’s last outing as James Bond 007.