Kalabhavan Mani’s Brother Ramakrishnan Attempts Suicide , Hospitalised !!!

Thrissur: Dancer RLV Ramakrishnan, brother of actor Kalabhavan Mani, has been hospitalized after overdosing on sleeping pills. Ramakrishnan’s friends found him after he was found lying unconscious around 7 pm on Saturday. He was taken to a private hospital in Karukutty. It is reported that he has survived the critical condition.

Earlier, Ramakrishnan had accused the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academy of discrimination after the academy rejected his application to present Mohiniyattam as part of the academy’s online cultural festival. Ramakrishnan had made some statements in this regard in the last few days.

Ramakrishnan had filed a complaint with the Chief Minister against the denial of the opportunity to perform Mohiniyattam at the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academy. He had alleged that he was denied a venue in the Sangeetha Nataka Academy online dance show because he was not a woman. Ramakrishnan had said that he had to hear the strange argument that Mohiniyattam is performed by ordinary women.