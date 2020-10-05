Rahul Gandhi’s unusual seating arrangement on the tractor ride and Mr. bean goes viral!!!

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi flagged off a tractor rally in Punjab to protest against the Centre’s recently enacted agriculture laws. He arrived in Moga for holding tractor rallies across Punjab from October 4 till 6. The rallies, which have been named ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra’, would cover more than 50 km, spread over three days in various districts and constituencies.

Atleast Mr.Bean is a better actor…..!!😅😅 pic.twitter.com/veu6PnUbPn — Rahul Anand (@Rahul_saffron) October 5, 2020

Rahul was photographed on a customized tractor with a make-shift sofa seat to give him a ride during his rally. Netizens compared Gandhi’s “unusual” seating arrangement on the tractor to the scene from popular British sitcom Mr. Bean comically drives his car through the town while sitting atop of it on a sofa. Calling Mr. Bean a “better actor”, Gandhi’s photo soon went viral on microblogging site Twitter.

Mr. Bean The Mr. Rahul The

Actor Overactor pic.twitter.com/bSapjvHC8B — Chhoro Marwadi (@ChhoroMarwadi) October 5, 2020

Indian version of Mr Bean 😅😂 pic.twitter.com/KwT4TJsJ0o — Shivani Sharma (@Shivani2297) October 5, 2020