IPL 2020 updates:- MI vs RR; Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals in a crucial match

A huge win for Mumbai Indians as it moves back to the top of the points table. Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 57 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi. MI initially won the toss and elected to bat. Batting first, Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma got Mumbai off to a blazing start, before debutant Kartik Tyagi accounted for de Kock. Rohit and Ishan Kishan were dismissed in quick succession by an impressive Shreyas Gopal before Suryakumar Yadav dazzled with an unbeaten inning of 79. Along with Hardik Pandya, he propelled Mumbai Indians to a competitive total of 193.

In the second innings, Rajasthan lost huge blows early on, and never really recovered. Jos Buttler’s valiant half-century kept their hopes alive, but his dismissal nearly signalled curtains to the run-chase. Jasprit Bumrah ensured that any final assault was prevented, as Mumbai coasted to a clinical 57-run victory.